UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the injury of nine civilians.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, denounced the terrorist attack which contradicts all international laws and conventions.

The UAE reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its full support to the brothers in the Kingdom, its support to all measures taken to protect its security and stability, and its support for all measures taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.

"The security of the UAE and of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible," the statement noted, adding, "any threat or danger to the Kingdom's security is considered a threat to UAE's security and stability."

The Ministry wished a speedy recovery for all those injured in this terrorist act.