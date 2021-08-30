UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthi's Strike Of Al Anad Air Base In Yemeni Lahij Governorate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the strike on Al Anad Air Base in the Lahij Governorate, in Yemen, by the terrorist Houthi militia, which led to a number of fatalities and injuries.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE strongly condemned such terrorist acts that aim to undermine stability and security in contravention of all moral and humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry stressed that these recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect their blatant defiance of the international community and their disregard for all international laws and norms.

It urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia to pave the way for a comprehensive political solution that leads to achieving peace, security and stability in Yemen.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and to the government and people of the Republic of Yemen, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

