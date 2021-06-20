UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Houthis’ Attempt To Target Khamis Mushait With Booby-trapped Drones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drones

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) The UAE has expressed its strong denunciation and condemnation of the attempts by the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civil objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, with booby-trapped drones, which were intercepted by Coalition forces.

The UAE affirmed, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), that the these recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stand to stop these recurrent attacks, which threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, international energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, stressing that the recurrence of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terror attacks, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Condemnation UAE Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

17 minutes ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

20 minutes ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

20 minutes ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

1 hour ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.