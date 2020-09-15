UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthis For Targeting Civilian Facilities In Saudi Arabia, Yemen With Ballistic Missiles

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen with ballistic missiles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi militias for attacking civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia and Yemen with ballistic missiles, as well as for its attacks on Marib, which hosts over two million displaced civilians who fled areas dominated by the militias, noting the attacks would worsen the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed concerns over the continued refusal of the militias to support the efforts of Martin Griffiths, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy to Yemen, and the proposal for a permanent ceasefire in the country, which will enable the resumption of humanitarian and economic work and efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.

The ministry’s statement also pointed out that the ongoing attacks and threats highlight the nature of the dangers facing the region resulting from the Houthi coup and constitute evidence of the militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia to implement the Riyadh Agreement, which will help drive efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, most notably through the peace process supported by the UN and its envoy to Yemen.

It also reconfirmed its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development, peace, and security as part of its supportive policy for everything that benefits the peoples of the region.

