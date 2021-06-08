(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ targeting of a fuel station in the Yemeni governorate of Marib with missiles and booby-trapped aircraft, which resulted in several deaths and injuries to innocent civilians, including children.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The UAE urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure in Marib, stressing that continued attacks in the city of Marib, which hosts a large number of displaced and fleeing civilians from areas controlled by militias, exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

The UAE also urged the international community to unify efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militias and pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen that leads to peace, security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.