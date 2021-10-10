UAE Condemns Houthis' Attack On King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Airport In Jizan With Two Explosive Drones

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly denounced the terrorist Houthi militias' attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan with two bomb-laden drones, with one causing injuries among civilians, passengers and airport employees, while the other was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) yesterday, the UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is "a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and travelers.

It is a war crime that requires taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from the threats of the Houthis."

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.