UAE Condemns Houthis' Attempted Attack On Abha Airport With Explosive Drone

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

UAE condemns Houthis' attempted attack on Abha Airport with explosive drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempts to attack the Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with an explosive drone intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today, the UAE affirmed that these recurrent terrorist attacks reflect the Houthi militia's blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts of terror, which pose menacing threats to critical and civil facilities in the Kingdom, world's energy supplies and the global economy.

"The recurring threat of these attacks over the recent period is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region," added the statement.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.

