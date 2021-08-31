UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Houthis' Attempted Attack On Abha Airport With Two Explosive Drones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist Houthi militias' attempts to attack the Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with two explosive drones, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces, resulting in injuries and damage to a civilian aircraft.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) considered targeting the airport is a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and passengers, noting it is a war crime that requires taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from Houthi threats.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.

