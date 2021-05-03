UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthis' Attempted Missile Attack On Najran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE condemns Houthis' attempted missile attack on Najran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran, Saudi Arabia, with a ballistic missile and two bomb-laden aircraft, which were intercepted by the Coalition forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE affirmed that these recurrent Houthi terrorist attacks reflect the group's blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terror attacks, standing shoulder to shoulder with it against every threat to its security and stability and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

