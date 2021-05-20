UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthis' Drone Attack Attempt On Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

UAE condemns Houthis' drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, with an explosive-laden drone, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE said the continuous terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.

It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia's attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

It renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts and its unwavering commitment to opposing any threat to its security and stability, affirming its support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.

