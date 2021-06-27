UrduPoint.com
UAE condemns Houthis' drone, ballistic attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in Khamis Mushait, Najran and the Southern Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile and explosive drones, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these recurrent terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies and the economy.

It also emphasised that the continued threat of these attacks over the recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability.

The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

