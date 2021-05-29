UAE condemns Houthis' explosive-laden drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) The UAE has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia with an explosive-laden drone, which was intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Friday, the UAE reiterated that these continued terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts targeting the Kingdom's vital installations and civilian facilities and security, stressing that the continuation of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation and new evidence of these militias' aim to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the country's security and stability.

MoFAIC also confirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.