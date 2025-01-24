UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' attack against the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to fulfill their responsibilities to end the continuous Israeli violations, emphasising the necessity of concerted international endeavours to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life. The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, prevent further loss of lives, avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution. The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, and fulfilling the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.