UAE Condemns Israeli Attack On Jenin In West Bank
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' attack against the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to fulfill their responsibilities to end the continuous Israeli violations, emphasising the necessity of concerted international endeavours to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life. The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.
Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, prevent further loss of lives, avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.
The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution. The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, and fulfilling the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank6 minutes ago
-
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF36 minutes ago
-
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five decades51 minutes ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network1 hour ago
-
UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global Regulatory Innovati ..1 hour ago
-
DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global health systems throu ..2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasing crew members from Galaxy Leader Ship2 hours ago
-
UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investment3 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health4 hours ago
-
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 20244 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council4 hours ago