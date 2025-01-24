Open Menu

UAE Condemns Israeli Attack On Jenin In West Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' attack against the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to fulfill their responsibilities to end the continuous Israeli violations, emphasising the necessity of concerted international endeavours to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life. The Ministry stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law and treaties.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, prevent further loss of lives, avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution. The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, and fulfilling the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Attack UAE Bank United Arab Emirates Middle East All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own ..

Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum

15 minutes ago
 CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a te ..

CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..

15 minutes ago
 Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

22 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

22 minutes ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

36 minutes ago
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

42 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

51 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

1 hour ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

44 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East