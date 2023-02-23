UAE Condemns Israeli Forces' Storming Of Nablus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) The UAE condemned Israeli forces' storming of the Palestinian city of Nablus, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

The Ministry stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.