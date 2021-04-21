UAE condemns killing of Chad’s president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the murder of Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno, describing it as a cowardly act against a brave friend who has worked sincerely over the past decades for the sake of the stability and prosperity of his country.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE expressed its deep condolences to the family of the late President and to the friendly Chad’s people, stressing its support and solidarity with the Chad’s people in these circumstances.

The UAE called for a peaceful transfer of power to achieve the security and stability of Chad and the region, and to provide the atmosphere for a peaceful political dialogue that would enable Chad to achieve this peacefully.

The statement also referred to the close UAE-Chad relationship, stressing the UAE’s support for sincere efforts to preserve Chad’s security and stability, which is considered a cornerstone of security and stability in the Sahel and Sahara region in Africa.