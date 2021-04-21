UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Killing Of Chad’s President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE condemns killing of Chad’s president

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the murder of Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno, describing it as a cowardly act against a brave friend who has worked sincerely over the past decades for the sake of the stability and prosperity of his country.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE expressed its deep condolences to the family of the late President and to the friendly Chad’s people, stressing its support and solidarity with the Chad’s people in these circumstances.

The UAE called for a peaceful transfer of power to achieve the security and stability of Chad and the region, and to provide the atmosphere for a peaceful political dialogue that would enable Chad to achieve this peacefully.

The statement also referred to the close UAE-Chad relationship, stressing the UAE’s support for sincere efforts to preserve Chad’s security and stability, which is considered a cornerstone of security and stability in the Sahel and Sahara region in Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Murder UAE Chad Family

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

33 minutes ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

4 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.