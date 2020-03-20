UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the killing of two Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) humanitarian aid employees operating in Aden, Yemen.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of all human and religious values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Emirates Red Crescent, reiterating that targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief workers and rescue squads.

"The Ministry values the humanitarian efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Yemen and in other nations around the world to provide all forms of aid and alleviate the suffering of affected families and individuals," added the statement.