UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Killing Of Two ERC Employees In Aden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the killing of two Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) humanitarian aid employees operating in Aden, Yemen.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of all human and religious values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Emirates Red Crescent, reiterating that targeting humanitarian aid staff is a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief workers and rescue squads.

"The Ministry values the humanitarian efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in Yemen and in other nations around the world to provide all forms of aid and alleviate the suffering of affected families and individuals," added the statement.

Related Topics

World Condemnation Yemen UAE Aden United Arab Emirates Criminals All

Recent Stories

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

26 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

28 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

28 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

28 minutes ago

OAS Chief Wins Reelection, Vows to Support Member ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.