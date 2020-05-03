UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidarity with Egypt against terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the attack on an armoured vehicle in North Sinai, Egypt that resulted in the death and wounding of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability and incompatible with religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry renewed its unwavering solidarity with Egypt in dealing with such acts and affirmed its support for all measures taken by Egypt to protect its security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of this criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.