UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has condemned racist comments by Israeli Minister of Finance Betzalel Smotrich calling for the destruction of the Palestinian village of Huwara.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices and behaviours that contradict moral and human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry underscored the need to confront hate speech and violence and noted the importance of strengthening the values ​​of tolerance and human coexistence in efforts to reduce escalation and instability in the region. Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.