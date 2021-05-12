UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Shooting Incident Inside School In Tatarstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The UAE has condemned the shooting incident in a school in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, which resulted in the death and injury of several people, all of whom were underage students and educational staff.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised the UAE’s stance rejecting violence and extremism in all forms.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the Tatarstan and Russian governments and to the families of the victims of this terrorist act, which contradicts all human values and principles. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

