UAE Condemns Stabbing Crime In Jerash, Jordan

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:15 AM

UAE condemns stabbing crime in Jerash, Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the heinous stabbing crime that targeted unarmed civilians in Jerash city, northwest Jordan, leading to the injury of a number of people and tourists.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against all manifestations of violence, terrorism, and extremism, all of which contravene human values ​​and principles. The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

