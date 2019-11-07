UAE Condemns Stabbing Crime In Jerash, Jordan
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the heinous stabbing crime that targeted unarmed civilians in Jerash city, northwest Jordan, leading to the injury of a number of people and tourists.
In a statement, the Ministry emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against all manifestations of violence, terrorism, and extremism, all of which contravene human values and principles. The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.