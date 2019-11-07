UAE condemns stabbing crime in Jerash, Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the heinous stabbing crime that targeted unarmed civilians in Jerash city, northwest Jordan, leading to the injury of a number of people and tourists.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against all manifestations of violence, terrorism, and extremism, all of which contravene human values ​​and principles. The statement also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.