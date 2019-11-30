UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Stabbing Incident In London

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE condemns stabbing incident in London

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has strongly condemned the stabbing attack against unarmed civilians in London.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the UK against all forms of violence, terrorism, and extremism that contravene human values and principles, stressing its rejection of terrorism in all of its manifestations.

