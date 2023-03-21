UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Statements By Israeli Minister Of Finance Denying Existence Of Palestinian People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The UAE has condemned statements by Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich in which he denied the existence of the Palestinian people.

The UAE also condemned his use of a map of Israel that includes lands from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of inciteful rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to confront hate speech and violence and noted the importance of promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence to reduce escalation and instability in the region.

The Ministry underscored the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

