UAE Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reaffirmed the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.

The Ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region, affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the middle East, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

