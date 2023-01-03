UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyard By Israeli Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 04:45 PM

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) The UAE today strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.

Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Topics

UAE Jerusalem Middle East Mosque All

Recent Stories

Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with ..

Ducab supplies Gulf of Suez project in Egypt with sustainable energy solutions

2 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

57 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.