UAE Condemns Terror Attack In DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE condemns terror attack in DR Congo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terror attack that took place in the eastern province of Nord-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A reported 22 civilians were killed in the attack which took place on Sunday, 15th December.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement on Thursday its utter denunciation of this criminal act, which is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism and called upon the international community to unify efforts in confronting this dangerous scourge.

It also expressed the UAE’s condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

