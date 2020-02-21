UAE condemns terror attack in Hanau, Germany

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack in Hanau, Germany, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians and caused a number of injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE stands resolutely with Germany in rejecting all forms of terrorism, which are incompatible with shared human values and principles.

"The UAE also expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and wishes a speedy recovery for all the injured," the statement concluded.