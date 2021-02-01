UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed several innocent people and injured others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.