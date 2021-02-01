UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terror Attack In Mogadishu

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed several innocent people and injured others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist UAE Hotel Mogadishu Criminals All

Recent Stories

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

6 minutes ago

Jamshaid Dasti to inaugurate free bus service for ..

4 minutes ago

Cantt authorities directed to renovate footpaths, ..

4 minutes ago

11 killed, 1,035 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Famous music director M Ashraf remembered

4 minutes ago

Umer Jhanghir of KP clinches National Junior Badmi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.