UAE Condemns Terror Attack In Mogadishu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack by a car bomb on a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in the death of numerous innocent civilians and the wounding of others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

