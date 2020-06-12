UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terror Attack In Nigeria

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack in north Nigeria that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Attack UAE Nigeria Criminals All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

2 minutes ago

Brace yourself for the Biggest Electronic Sale as ..

43 minutes ago

Two arrested, 1.100 Kg Hashish, 400 liter liquor s ..

28 seconds ago

One dead, another injured in clash

29 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on private ..

31 seconds ago

11,231 COVID-19 SOPs violations reported in last 2 ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.