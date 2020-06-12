UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terror attack in north Nigeria that resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.