UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a wedding in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said in a statement today that it condemns in the "strongest terms" the terrorist attack which took place on Saturday, and that the UAE reaffirms its support to the Afghan government as it confronts the menace of terrorism.

"This cowardly attack claimed by Daesh on a civilian gathering is a solemn reminder of the complex challenges faced by the Afghan government as it works to enter a new phase of stability and security," the ministry continued.

It added, "Confronting the scourge of terrorism is a shared responsibility among states in pursuit of a more peaceful future, and the UAE stands resolutely with its Afghan partners in this regard."

This unacceptable loss of life underlines the importance of multilateral efforts to promote a comprehensive peace agreement that will degrade the ability of transnational terror groups to operate in Afghanistan, the UAE foreign ministry noted.

The UAE extends its sincere condolences to the families of victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured in the attack, it concluded.