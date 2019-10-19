UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terror Attack On Mosque In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates,UAE, has firmly condemned a terror attack targeting a mosque in Nangahar in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayer that resulted in the death and injury of a number of worshipers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,MoFAIC, affirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its utter condemnation of this criminal act and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that destabilise security and stability while undermining all religious and humanitarian principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of victims affected by this heinous act of terrorism and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

