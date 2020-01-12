UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the explosion targeting a mosque in southwestern Pakistan that resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed in a statement that the UAE rejects all forms of violence, which destabilise security and stability while undermining all religious and humanitarian principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of victims.