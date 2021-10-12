UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Terror Attack Targeting Convoy Of Yemeni Officials

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a Yemeni convoy, which included Aden Governor and Yemen's Minister of Fisheries, leading to several civilian deaths and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reaffirmed the UAE's strong denunciation of such criminal acts and all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts and forge a path towards a comprehensive political solution to help establish peace and stability in Yemen.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous criminal act and to the Yemeni government and people and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Yemen UAE Aden Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

57 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve ..

Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve climate neutrality by 2050

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

10 hours ago
 DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.