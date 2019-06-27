UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terror Attacks In Tunisia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The UAE has condemned the series of suicide and terror explosions that targeted a security patrol and police station in the heart of Tunisia’s capital city, Tunis, on Thursday.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, "The UAE expresses its condemnation and the denouncement of these acts of terrorism and reiterates its principled rejection of all acts of violence and terrorism.'' The UAE also reiterated its support for and solidarity with the people and the government of Tunisia in their fight against violence.

The UAE also called on the international community to unite in the efforts to confront and uproot this dangerous menace, which threatens international security and stability.

The ministry wished those injured in the incidents a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Condemnation Police Station UAE Suicide Tunis Tunisia All Government

Recent Stories

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

16 minutes ago

Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ba ..

1 minute ago

Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

1 minute ago

Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut D ..

1 minute ago

US, Singapore Share Artificial Intelligence Techno ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.