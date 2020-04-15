UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises security forces' vigilance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned an attempted terror attack in the Arab Republic of Egypt that resulted in the killing of a policeman and the wounding of several others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the vigilance, sophistication, and efficiency of the Egyptian security forces’ response, which resulted in the killing of numerous terrorists who were found to be in possession of weapons and ammunition intended to be used in carrying out attacks.

The Ministry said that the UAE strongly denounces these criminal acts and underscores the country's utter rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry renewed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in dealing with such acts and affirmed its support for all measures taken by Egypt to protect its security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of this criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.