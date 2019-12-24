UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Galkayo, Somalia

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:45 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Galkayo, Somalia

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place outside a hotel in Galkayo in Somalia, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place outside a hotel in Galkayo in Somalia, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE's firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism that aim to undermine security and stability in contravention of all religious and humanitarian principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of victims while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

