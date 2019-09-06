UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 6th September 2019 (WAM) - The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Shash Darak district in the Afghan capital, Kabul and resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Thursday that the attack, the second to take place this week for which the Taliban has claimed responsibility, represents an unacceptable escalation of violence and a heinous terrorist act against civilians and their families.

The ministry renewed the UAE's firm position against terrorism that must be rejected and combatted by all civilised nations.

The ministry expressed the UAE’s condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

