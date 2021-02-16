UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kurdistan, Iraq

Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted various areas in Iraq's Kurdistan region and killed several innocent people and injured others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

