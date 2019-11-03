UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Mali

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:45 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Mali

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military post in Indelimane, north of Mali, on Friday and resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed in a statement on Sunday its utter denunciation of this criminal act, which is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism and called upon the international community to unify efforts in confronting this dangerous scourge.

It also expressed the UAE’s condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

