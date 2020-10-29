UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Nice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Nice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the French city of Nice, which claimed the lives of a number of people, and wounded others.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a quick recovery to all the injured.

