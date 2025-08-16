UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Northern Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted a police station in Peshawar, northern Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among police personnel.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over this heinous and cowardly attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
