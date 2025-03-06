UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Northwest Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military base in northwest of Pakistan, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.
