UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 12:15 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Hiran region, central Somalia, which resulted in the deaths of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Condemnation UAE United Arab Emirates Criminals All

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

32 minutes ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

55 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

1 hour ago
 Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana ..

Committee yet to decide details about Thoshakhana gifts: LHC told

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.