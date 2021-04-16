UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Erbil Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Erbil International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for de-escalating tensions, self-restraint, and avoiding any destabilizing behaviour in the region.

The MoFAIC reaffirmed the UAE's strong denunciation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.

