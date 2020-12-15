UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Fuel Transport Ship In Jeddah

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport ship in Jeddah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a ship transporting fuel in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, through a booby-trapped boat.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE considers this attack "new evidence of terrorist groups' endeavours to undermine security and stability in the region.

"

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security and the security of navigation and global trade.

