Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Site In Benin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 12:15 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in the Alibori region of ​​Benin, which resulted in the death of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Benin and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Condemnation UAE Benin SITE Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

5 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

35 minutes ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

50 minutes ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

1 hour ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

1 hour ago
 UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transiti ..

UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly

1 hour ago
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transf ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into ..

2 hours ago
 Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels ..

Robust growth in industrial sector financing fuels economic diversification in U ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

2 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

2 hours ago
 Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory a ..

Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup

3 hours ago
 Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to l ..

Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to launch region’s first 'Creato ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East