UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in the Alibori region of ​​Benin, which resulted in the death of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Benin and to the families of the victims of this heinous attack.