UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Presidential Palace In Chad
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on the Presidential Palace in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, which resulted in one death and a number of injuries to innocent people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Chad, and to the family of the victim of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad
ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure
23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Bill ..
University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar Hou ..
1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife
Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..
Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad
Police foils livestock theft
DCT Abu Dhabi launches House of Artisans Design Competition
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad54 seconds ago
-
ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure1 minute ago
-
23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA16 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit launches smart app to boost engagement with its third edition16 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Billion Award31 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar House46 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition1 hour ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi launches House of Artisans Design Competition2 hours ago
-
MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice2 hours ago
-
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon2 hours ago
-
SKMC reinforcing its position as Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Surgery3 hours ago