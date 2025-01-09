Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Presidential Palace In Chad

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on the Presidential Palace in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, which resulted in one death and a number of injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Chad, and to the family of the victim of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Condemnation UAE Chad United Arab Emirates Criminals Family All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Pala ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad

54 seconds ago
 ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enha ..

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

1 minute ago
 23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA

23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA

16 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five con ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Bill ..

31 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah explores strengthening coope ..

University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar Hou ..

46 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partn ..

1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition

1 hour ago
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after a ..

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife

2 hours ago
 Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition le ..

Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile

2 hours ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..

2 hours ago
 Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign nat ..

Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Police foils livestock theft

Police foils livestock theft

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches House of Artisans Design Co ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches House of Artisans Design Competition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East