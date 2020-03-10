UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Presidential Palace In Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on presidential palace in Kabul

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the presidential palace in the Afghan capital, Kabul, while Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, performed his constitutional oath on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's solidarity with Afghanistan and expressed hope that peace would prevail in order to achieve the aspirations and hopes of its friendly people.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Condemnation UAE Criminals Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE taking timely measures against vi ..

15 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 10, 2020 in Pakistan

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

9 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

10 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.