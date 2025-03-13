Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Train Southwest Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 02:47 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a train in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Pakistan, and to the families of the victims of this heinous terrorist attack, as well as its wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured.

