UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Two Saudi Aramco Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack on two Saudi Aramco facilities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th September 2019 (WAM) - The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Saturday that targeted two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq province and Hijrat Khurais in Saudi Arabia, causing fires that were later brought under control.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation denounced this terrorist and subversive act, saying it is new evidence of terrorist groups looking to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE reiterated its complete solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its stand with the Kingdom against all threats to its security and stability, and its support for all measures taken for the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is inseparable. Any threat to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is seen as a threat to the stability and security of the UAE," the ministry said.

